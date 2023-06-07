DC Metro Official Apologizes For Controversial 'Manspreading' Post

A top Washington, D.C. transit official issued an apology after sharing a photo of a commuter's crotch area while attempting to chastise him for "manspreading" while riding on a train.

Sarah Meyer, the chief experience officer at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), claimed she meant the since-deleted tweet "in jest" in a follow up post shared on Tuesday (June 6).

"My apologies for this tweet. It was meant in jest, but I understand how it might have offended some. I will do better and keep focused on what matters, better service, communications and wayfinding," Meyer tweeted.

Meyer had initially tweeted a photo of what appears to be a man wearing a collared shirt, tie and khaki pants with his legs spread wide while taking up multiple seats on a train.

"DC, do we really need to do a manspreading campaign on our trains?! I thought we were above this," the initial tweet read, according to a screengrab shared by the New York Post.