If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Georgia, You're A Millionaire

By Sarah Tate

June 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for a lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Georgia matched enough to win a $1 million prize during the Tuesday (June 6) Mega Millions drawing, per WSB-TV.

A lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia was one of three tickets that won $1 million during Tuesday night's drawing after matching five numbers without the gold ball. Other winning tickets were sold in Illinois and California, according to the Mega Millions website.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 6 - 12 - 23 - 29 - 57

Gold Ball: 4

Megaplier: 2x

The jackpot during Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was $218 million, but it has now increased to $240 million with a cash value of $124.4 million ahead of Friday's (June 9) drawing after zero players managed to match all six numbers called.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.