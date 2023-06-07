If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Georgia, You're A Millionaire

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for a lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Georgia matched enough to win a $1 million prize during the Tuesday (June 6) Mega Millions drawing, per WSB-TV.

A lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia was one of three tickets that won $1 million during Tuesday night's drawing after matching five numbers without the gold ball. Other winning tickets were sold in Illinois and California, according to the Mega Millions website.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 6 - 12 - 23 - 29 - 57

Gold Ball: 4

Megaplier: 2x

The jackpot during Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was $218 million, but it has now increased to $240 million with a cash value of $124.4 million ahead of Friday's (June 9) drawing after zero players managed to match all six numbers called.