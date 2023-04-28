North Carolina Man 'Started Bawling' After $3 Million Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina was so overwhelmed by his $3 million lottery win that he couldn't contain his emotions.

John Turner, of Shelby, recently stopped by the Kangaroo Express on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte where he picked up a $30 Fabulous Fortunes scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. He quickly found out his purchase was "the big one" when he scratched the ticket in his car to reveal the $3 million prize.

"My mind was going like 100 miles per hour," he said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I've done it. I finally hit the big one.'"

Turner said he was overcome with emotion after winning the prize, but that it was all good.

"I started bawling," he said. "It was a happy cry though."

Turner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (April 28), where he had the choice to receive his winnings as either an annuity of $150,000 over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $1.8 million. In the end, he chose the latter, taking home a grand total of $1,282,509 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what he plans to do with his new prize, Turner told lottery officials he hopes to pay off his car and share some of the funds with his family while investing the rest of the winnings.

According to the lottery, the Fabulous Fortune game launched in July with six grand prizes of $3 million as well as 18 prizes of $100,000. Turner's win marked then end of the prizes, so the lottery will begin to end the game.