Lionel Messi To Sign With American Team: Report
By Jason Hall
June 7, 2023
Lionel Messi is reportedly coming to America.
The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly "decided" to sign with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, according to Spanish soccer journalist Guillem Balague, who wrote Messi's 2023 biography Messi: The Must-read Biography of the World Cup Champion.
"Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami Leo Messi se va al Inter Miami," Balague tweeted.
MLS reportedly put together an "unprecedented" deal to lure the international icon to Inter Miami, which will include a share of Apple's revenue from MLS Season Pass, as well as a share of Adidas profits, according to Front Office Sports.
Messi, 35, regarded by many as the sport's greatest player of all-time, is just months removed from winning his first World Cup, captaining Argentina to victory over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in December 2022.
The forward reportedly chose Inter Miami over a reported two-year, €1 billion offer to join the Saudi Pro League, as well as a potential return to FC Barcelona, where he spent his entire senior career before signing with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.
Messi led Barcelona to a club-record 34 trophies, which included 10 La Liga, seven Copa del Rey and four UEFA Champions League titles during his legendary career, as well as 672 goals, the most ever scored by a player for a single club.