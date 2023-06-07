Lionel Messi To Sign With American Team: Report

Lionel Messi is reportedly coming to America.

The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly "decided" to sign with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, according to Spanish soccer journalist Guillem Balague, who wrote Messi's 2023 biography Messi: The Must-read Biography of the World Cup Champion.

"Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami Leo Messi se va al Inter Miami," Balague tweeted.

MLS reportedly put together an "unprecedented" deal to lure the international icon to Inter Miami, which will include a share of Apple's revenue from MLS Season Pass, as well as a share of Adidas profits, according to Front Office Sports.

Messi, 35, regarded by many as the sport's greatest player of all-time, is just months removed from winning his first World Cup, captaining Argentina to victory over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in December 2022.