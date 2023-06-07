'MADDEN NFL 24' Cover Athlete Revealed
By Jason Hall
June 7, 2023
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover of MADDEN NFL 24.
"A childhood dream come true #Madden24 | #EAathlete," Allen tweeted, along with photos of himself on the MADDEN NFL 24 and MADDEN NFL 24 Deluxe Edition covers.
Allen is among the NFL's top young quarterbacks, having turned the Bills into a perennial contender and being rewarded with a massive long-term extension in 2021. The former Wyoming standout was selected by Buffalo at No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and has since led the franchise four consecutive playoff berths, as well as three consecutive AFC East Division titles.
A childhood dream come true 🙏— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 7, 2023
#Madden24 | #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/8PYdq9WOuH
Allen threw for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 359 of 567 passing, while also recording 762 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 rushing attempts in 2022. The California native signed a six-year contract extension that includes $150 million guaranteed and tops out at $258 million in August 2021.
"I think the way that we structured the deal was obviously a chance for both sides to get a fair deal and feel like they won," Allen said at the time via ESPN. "To be here for eight more years and allow us to kind of move some things around to keep some pieces here -- I'm not egotistical in how the money is put out or where it needs to be or how much it is. I want to win. Whatever it takes for us to win is what I'm willing to do.