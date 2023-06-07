'MADDEN NFL 24' Cover Athlete Revealed

Allen threw for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 359 of 567 passing, while also recording 762 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 rushing attempts in 2022. The California native signed a six-year contract extension that includes $150 million guaranteed and tops out at $258 million in August 2021.

"I think the way that we structured the deal was obviously a chance for both sides to get a fair deal and feel like they won," Allen said at the time via ESPN. "To be here for eight more years and allow us to kind of move some things around to keep some pieces here -- I'm not egotistical in how the money is put out or where it needs to be or how much it is. I want to win. Whatever it takes for us to win is what I'm willing to do.