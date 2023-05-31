New Photo Shows Josh Allen Cozied Up With A-List Actress Amid Dating Rumors

A new photo obtained and shared by TMZ Sports shows Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen cozied up with Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld amid speculation that they're dating.

Allen, 27, is seen with his arm wrapped around Steinfeld, 26, with their hands entangled during their reported dinner at Sushi By Bou in New York City over the weekend. On Monday (May 29), a source close to Steinfeld told PEOPLE Magazine that the two had been "hanging out for a few weeks" after they were initially spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively obtained and shared by the New York Post last Thursday (May 25), which is believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly

"It's new, but they are having fun," the insider said.

Allen was seen putting his arm around Steinfeld as they were walking in one of the initial photos shared online. The two were again spotted together in New York City on Saturday (May 27).

Representatives for Allen and Steinfeld have not publicly confirmed or addressed the dating rumors.