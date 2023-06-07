“Words have power and the pen is oftentimes mightier than the sword. In this case, Daystar Peterson used both,” the memo states. “Not content to have hurt the victim by use of his sword (gun), he also used his pen. His online posts for nearly three years have re-traumatized the victim.”



The prosecution cites the times he violated court orders prior to the trial including his unscheduled appearance at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021, his stint in jail in April 2022 and his brief house arrest. They also bring up the full-length album he released a few months after the incident, in which he discusses the case, and his violent altercation with August Alsina in Chicago. In addition to all of that, they also stated that the jail phone call Peterson made to Meg's ex-friend Kelsey Harris is “tantamount to a confession.”



Since he was convicted, Peterson got new representation in an effort to overturn the conviction. After his plea for a new trial was denied, the jailed singer recently tried to get the judge removed from the case. Last month, his lawyers, Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez, filed a motion to disqualify Judge Herriford from the case after they accused him of showing favoritism to the prosecution.



Tory Lanez is set to learn his fate on Tuesday, June 13.