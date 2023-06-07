Shannen Doherty Shares Troubling Health Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty has opened up about her fear amid her ongoing battle with stage four cancer, sharing a troubling update with fans on her diagnosis.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy before ultimately going into remission in 2017, per Entertainment Tonight. Unfortunately, she said in 2020 that the cancer had returned as stage four, meaning it had spread from its original location. In her latest health update on Tuesday (June 7), she revealed that the cancer has spread to her brain.

Doherty shared a vulnerable look into her health journey in a post on her Instagram documenting her moves into the next steps of treatment in a video where she cried while getting radiation treatment.

"January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place," she captioned the video, referencing another post she shared that took place days prior to beginning treatment.

Despite emotions obviously being high in the tense situation, the Charmed star shared a look into the treatment that not many people have seen so they can see "what cancer can look like."

"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life," she said. "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like."