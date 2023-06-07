Watch: 2Pac Honored With Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
By Tony M. Centeno
June 7, 2023
Tupac Shakur has finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
On Wednesday, June 7, 2Pac's family, close friends and fans alike gathered in front of Amoeba Music record store in Los Angeles to watch as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the late artist's long-awaited star. Real 92.3's Big Boy served as the emcee of the ceremony while guest speakers Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph spoke about how important it was for 'Pac to be honored by Hollywood.
"Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion," Hughes said. "A symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X or Che Guevera, and an inspiration for activists today. Indeed, the entire world feels 2Pac's message."
Shakur's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur was in attendance to accept the honor on behalf of the her family's estate. She was a bit emotional when she first got up to the podium to speak, but she ended up delivering the most graceful speech about her brother's legacy.
"It fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family," she said. "Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great and as his little sister, I had the privilege's to watch that greatness unfold. From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo theater at 13-years-old before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame."
"We love you, Tupac." Sekyiwa Shakur gets emotional while speaking about her brother's legacy and impact at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/rDVcwgWr6I pic.twitter.com/AgDTEC9GZV— Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2023
See more footage from the ceremony below.