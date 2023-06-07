Watch: 2Pac Honored With Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Shakur's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur was in attendance to accept the honor on behalf of the her family's estate. She was a bit emotional when she first got up to the podium to speak, but she ended up delivering the most graceful speech about her brother's legacy.



"It fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family," she said. "Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great and as his little sister, I had the privilege's to watch that greatness unfold. From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo theater at 13-years-old before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame."