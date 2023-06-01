2Pac To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

His star will be placed nearby other honorees like Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa and radio legend Herbert Marshall. 'Pac was first selected for the honor a decade ago. Back in 2013, the late artist was selected to be honored with the 2014 class of honorees. However, as noted on Twitter following the announcement, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce were waiting on Shakur's family to determine a date for the ceremony.



"2Pac was selected in 2013, and we have been waiting for his family/estate to set a date," they said in a tweet.