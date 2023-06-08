Another MLB Game Postponed Amid Wildfire Smoke

By Jason Hall

June 8, 2023

Detroit Tigers v Philadelphia Phillies
Photo: Getty Images

Major League Baseball has postponed the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals scheduled for Thursday (June 8) afternoon due to poor air quality issues brought on by dangerous smoke from Canadian wildfires present in the Washington, D.C. area., the Nationals confirmed on their official Twitter account.

"Today's 1:05 p.m. game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks has been rescheduled due to the poor air quality in the Washington, D.C. area," the team said. "The game will be made up on Thursday, June 22 at 1:05 p.m. All tickets and parking passes for today's game will be honored for the rescheduled game."

On Wednesday (June 7), the league postponed the Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers-Philadelphia Phillies games scheduled to take place later that evening amid poor air quality in both New York City and Philadelphia. Poor air quality stemming from the more than 400 wildfires burning in Canada is reported to be affecting 18 U.S. states from New Hampshire to South Carolina, with New York City reported to currently have the worst air quality in the world, according to the tracking service IQAir.com.

More than 150 forest fires were reported to be burning in Quebec on Tuesday (June 6), with more than 110 considered to be out of control.

