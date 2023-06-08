Another MLB Game Postponed Amid Wildfire Smoke

Major League Baseball has postponed the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals scheduled for Thursday (June 8) afternoon due to poor air quality issues brought on by dangerous smoke from Canadian wildfires present in the Washington, D.C. area., the Nationals confirmed on their official Twitter account.

"Today's 1:05 p.m. game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks has been rescheduled due to the poor air quality in the Washington, D.C. area," the team said. "The game will be made up on Thursday, June 22 at 1:05 p.m. All tickets and parking passes for today's game will be honored for the rescheduled game."