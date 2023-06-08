Scar Lip has spent the past few years garnering attention from fans and some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. Last year, her song "Glizzy Gobbler" went viral on social media and attracted more ears to her music. Back in April, she released her breakthrough single "This Is New York," which recently got the remix treatment from Snoop Dogg. That same month, she appeared alongside Benny The Butcher and Jadakiss for "Take 'Em Out" off Swizz Beatz's Hip-Hop 50 Vol. 2 EP. The Ruff Ryders producer was also in attendance when Scar Lip recently signed to Epic Records at the beginning of June.



Her studio session with Cardi B is a true full-circle moment for Scar Lip. She had always credited Bardi as an inspiration along with her other idols DMX, Boosie Badazz and more. Last month, Scar Lip literally fell to her knees in tears after the "Up" rapper made an Instagram Story about her. Now, Scar is in the studio with her. Hopefully their fans will get to hear a collaboration between the two Bronx rappers very soon.



"I think you guys should let her know what you guys want to see from her because I really want her to make it," Cardi added.