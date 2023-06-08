City Girls Drop Their New Single 'I Need A Thug' Ahead Of Long-Awaited LP

"I Need A Thug" comes shortly after they teamed up with Fabolous for Diddy's latest single "Act Bad." The girls starred in the rambunctious music video that dropped with the song, which Diddy believes is the "song of the summer." Prior to that, it had been nearly a year since City Girls dropped a solo track. Last summer, they lit up the airwaves with their collaborations with Usher ("Good Love") and Fivio Foreign ("Top Notch").



Their new song is rejuvenating the hype for their long-awaited album. City Girls have been promoting the album's arrival for quite some time. However, in a recent interview with Complex, they finally explain the album's delay.



“I felt like other projects, we was really just having fun. We wasn’t in our head about it or overthinking it,” Yung Miami explained. “We would just do songs and put 'em together. Now it's just like we think about these records and figure out what'll be great.”



“It's just a perfection thing right now," JT added. "I don't want to put out nothing corny. I feel like we've been here too long, and I don't even want to play how we used to. I want the music to be good and hit. It’s still p*ssy rap like it’ll be fun but much more elevated. It’s elevated p*ssy rap.”



The album is set to feature 17-20 new tracks, but there's still no confirmed release date. Listen to their new single below.

