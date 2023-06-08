City Girls Drop Their New Single 'I Need A Thug' Ahead Of Long-Awaited LP

By Tony M. Centeno

June 8, 2023

City Girls
Photo: Quality Control

City Girls are back with another infectious banger that will ignite the summer.

On Thursday, June 8, the Miami duo delivered their brand new single "I Need A Thug" via Quality Control. Yung Miami and JT channel their inner LL Cool J as they drop bars over a fast-paced sample of the New York rapper's pivotal 1987 record "I Need Love." On the record, they appear to offer their gritty response to LL's overall message.

"I need a long d**k n***a/Seven figures, bitch, and some," Caresha spits at the top of the song. "This a rich, young, pretty bitch anthem/Scoop my bad b***hes up in a Phantom, From the hood, now I live in a mansion."

"I Need A Thug" comes shortly after they teamed up with Fabolous for Diddy's latest single "Act Bad." The girls starred in the rambunctious music video that dropped with the song, which Diddy believes is the "song of the summer." Prior to that, it had been nearly a year since City Girls dropped a solo track. Last summer, they lit up the airwaves with their collaborations with Usher ("Good Love") and Fivio Foreign ("Top Notch").

Their new song is rejuvenating the hype for their long-awaited album. City Girls have been promoting the album's arrival for quite some time. However, in a recent interview with Complex, they finally explain the album's delay.

“I felt like other projects, we was really just having fun. We wasn’t in our head about it or overthinking it,” Yung Miami explained. “We would just do songs and put 'em together. Now it's just like we think about these records and figure out what'll be great.”

“It's just a perfection thing right now," JT added. "I don't want to put out nothing corny. I feel like we've been here too long, and I don't even want to play how we used to. I want the music to be good and hit. It’s still p*ssy rap like it’ll be fun but much more elevated. It’s elevated p*ssy rap.”

The album is set to feature 17-20 new tracks, but there's still no confirmed release date. Listen to their new single below.

