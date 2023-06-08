Dalvin Cook May Have Teased Possible Next NFL Team

Dalvin Cook appears to have possibly teased his next NFL team amid his reported expected release from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Miami native shared a photo of himself celebrating at Hard Rock Stadium in his hometown on his Instagram story amid reports that the Miami Dolphins -- along with the Denver Broncos -- were among the teams most interest in signing him once he officially hits free agency. A source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Vikings were reportedly expected to release Cook on Friday (June 9) unless they could find a trade partner sooner.