Dalvin Cook May Have Teased Possible Next NFL Team
By Jason Hall
June 8, 2023
Dalvin Cook appears to have possibly teased his next NFL team amid his reported expected release from the Minnesota Vikings.
The Miami native shared a photo of himself celebrating at Hard Rock Stadium in his hometown on his Instagram story amid reports that the Miami Dolphins -- along with the Denver Broncos -- were among the teams most interest in signing him once he officially hits free agency. A source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Vikings were reportedly expected to release Cook on Friday (June 9) unless they could find a trade partner sooner.
Dalvin Cook’s latest Instagram story is a picture of him celebrating… at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/vitHSx9DUj— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023
"The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source. One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors," Pelissero tweeted. "The #Vikings are expected to officially release Dalvin Cook on Friday, per source. So unless a Hail Mary trade offer comes through, he'll be free to sign with any team starting after 4 p.m. Friday."
The #Vikings are expected to officially release Dalvin Cook on Friday, per source. So unless a Hail Mary trade offer comes through, he'll be free to sign with any team starting after 4 p.m. Friday. https://t.co/j7dCouwul0— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2023
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins and Broncos "have been monitoring Cook for weeks," but noted that "there will likely be" more teams interested in his services.
The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023
Cook, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in 2022, finishes his six-season tenure in Minnesota as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith with 5,993 yards, while also recording 47 touchdowns in 73 regular season games. The former Florida State standout recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries while appearing in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Vikings' Wild Card Round playoff loss, in 2022, marking the fourth consecutive season in which he recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards.