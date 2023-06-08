Vikings Make Decision On Dalvin Cook's Future

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to release Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on Friday (June 9), a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero Thursday (June 8) morning.

"The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source. One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors," Pelissero tweeted. "The #Vikings are expected to officially release Dalvin Cook on Friday, per source. So unless a Hail Mary trade offer comes through, he'll be free to sign with any team starting after 4 p.m. Friday."