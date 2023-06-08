Vikings Make Decision On Dalvin Cook's Future
By Jason Hall
June 8, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to release Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on Friday (June 9), a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero Thursday (June 8) morning.
"The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source. One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors," Pelissero tweeted. "The #Vikings are expected to officially release Dalvin Cook on Friday, per source. So unless a Hail Mary trade offer comes through, he'll be free to sign with any team starting after 4 p.m. Friday."
The #Vikings are expected to officially release Dalvin Cook on Friday, per source. So unless a Hail Mary trade offer comes through, he'll be free to sign with any team starting after 4 p.m. Friday. https://t.co/j7dCouwul0— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2023
Cook, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in 2022, finishes his six-season tenure in Minnesota as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith with 5,993 yards, while also recording 47 touchdowns in 73 regular season games. The former Florida State standout recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries while appearing in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Vikings' Wild Card Round playoff loss, in 2022, marking the fourth consecutive season in which he recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards.
The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are reportedly among two teams interested in signing Cook once he's officially released, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023
"There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks," Schefter tweeted.