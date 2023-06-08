Florida Donut Shop Named One Of The Best In America

Donuts hold a special place in the hearts of Americans. Whether you're enjoying one early in the morning or sharing a dozen among friends and co-workers, this fried treat rarely fails to disappoint. Even better are the many flavors and ingredients you can pack onto it.

For the donut lovers out there, TastingTable pinpointed the best donut shops in the United States. A donut shop chain founded in Florida made it on the list: The Salty Donut!

This business first started as a pop-up shop in a Miami parking lot before expanding into multiple stores. Here's why writers put the spotlight on the chain:

"The Salty Donut makes the kind of delights that are a doughnut lover's dream. This artisan doughnut shop is family-owned, with small batches of doughnuts made completely from scratch. We're not exaggerating — just listen to the description of their hazelnut + chocolate doughnut. It's a '24 hr brioche,' and it's stuffed with hazelnut-infused chocolate, has a chocolate ganache glaze (yum), and then it's covered with candied hazelnuts and crushed hazelnut cookies (double yum)."