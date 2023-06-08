Former President Donald Trump Indicted In Classified Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump said that his attorneys have been informed that he has been indicted by a federal grand jury over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Trump made the announcement in a series of posts on Truth Social.

"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!" he wrote.

Neither the Justice Department nor a spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith have commented on the indictment, which remains under seal.

According to Fox News, Trump is facing seven federal counts related to the handling of the classified documents and obstruction of justice. Trump said he was summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on June 13 to answer the charges.

It is the second time that the former president has been indicted. In April, Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in New york on felony business fraud charges related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair between the two.