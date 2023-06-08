Here's The Best Suburb In Washington

Moving requires getting nitty-gritty details sorted out, including which specific neighborhood or suburb you're going to be living in. Like the bigger city or area, you have to consider affordability, commute, local activities, and other attributes. Some stand out more than others when it comes to all those factors and more.

Niche revealed the best suburb in every state using data from its 2023 "Best Places To Live" rankings. Researchers said they curated their list "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Yarrow Point was named the No. 1 suburb in Washington! Located in Seattle, this area got high marks for public schools, family friendliness, commute, health and fitness, and more. Niche offered more insight into what it's like living in Yarrow Point:

"Living in Yarrow Point offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Yarrow Point there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many retirees live in Yarrow Point... The public schools in Yarrow Point are highly rated."

Here are the Top 10 best suburbs in Washington and the city they're part of. Larger cities and towns were not included:

Yarrow Point (Seattle) Clyde Hill (Seattle) Issaquah (Seattle) Mercer Island (Seattle) Sammamish (Seattle) Newcastle (Seattle) Lake Forest Park (Seattle) Kirkland (Seattle) Woodinville (Seattle) Cottage Lake (Seattle)

