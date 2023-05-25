The Best Place To Live In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 25, 2023

Woman Standing Alone Looking at Seattle Washington at Night The Great Seattle Wheel Lit Up Reflecting on Pier 69 Harbor in the Pacific Ocean Long Exposure Photo with City Lights in the Background
Photo: Getty Images

Figuring out where your next home is can be quite a headache. Future residents need to figure out housing, living costs, the job market, safety, and what benefits these new areas bring. Luckily, Niche revealed the best places to live in every state for 2023.

Researchers determined their rankings "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Westlake, a Seattle neighborhood, was named Washington's best place to live! It got high marks in commute, nightlife, family-friendliness, health and fitness, and more. The website also provided more insight into what makes this spot appealing:

"Living in Westlake offers residents a dense urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Westlake there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Westlake... The public schools in Westlake are highly rated."

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in Washington, according to Niche:

  1. Westlake (Seattle)
  2. Education Hill (Redmond)
  3. Southeast Redmond
  4. North Redmond
  5. West Bellevue
  6. Overtake (Redmond)
  7. Wilburton (Bellevue)
  8. Yarrow Point (Seattle)
  9. Factoria (Bellevue)
  10. Sammamish Plateau (Redmond)

Check out the full rankings on niche.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.