The Best Place To Live In Washington

Figuring out where your next home is can be quite a headache. Future residents need to figure out housing, living costs, the job market, safety, and what benefits these new areas bring. Luckily, Niche revealed the best places to live in every state for 2023.

Researchers determined their rankings "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Westlake, a Seattle neighborhood, was named Washington's best place to live! It got high marks in commute, nightlife, family-friendliness, health and fitness, and more. The website also provided more insight into what makes this spot appealing:

"Living in Westlake offers residents a dense urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Westlake there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Westlake... The public schools in Westlake are highly rated."

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in Washington, according to Niche:

Westlake (Seattle) Education Hill (Redmond) Southeast Redmond North Redmond West Bellevue Overtake (Redmond) Wilburton (Bellevue) Yarrow Point (Seattle) Factoria (Bellevue) Sammamish Plateau (Redmond)

Check out the full rankings on niche.com.