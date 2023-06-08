JAY-Z Collects $7.2 Million Following Parlux Cologne Legal Drama

Parlux claimed that their deal with JAY-Z included social media posts and public appearances at Macy's. Their lawyers argued that Hov simply declined to do any promotional opportunities like interviews with "Good Morning America" and Women's Wear Daily. The company expected to collect $50 million over two years but they ended up losing money with stores returning unsold products. Because of this, the brand sought to collect $18 million in damages.



Last year, an appellate court ruled in favor of JAY-Z and determined he was entitled to at least $4.5 million in royalties from past sales of the fragrance. After they appealed the decision, Parlux lost again and was ordered to pay $6.8 million with interest. The payment finally hit Hov's bank account on Wednesday. Forbes says the veteran MC is worth $2.5 billion so that payment sounds like pocket change to him. However, he and his wife Beyoncé just bought a new home worth $200 million so he could use the extra cash.