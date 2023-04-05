The Roc Nation founder is now worth just as much as other American celebrities like Oprah Winfrey ($2.5 billion) and former POTUS Donald Trump ($2.5 billion). He currently ranks higher than athletes like Michael Jordan ($2 billion) and fashion icons like Tom Ford ($2.2 billion). Meanwhile, Kanye West is nowhere to be found on the list.



The rapper-producer, who was once worth at least $2 billion, has descended to $400 million after he lost numerous corporate deals with the likes of adidas and Balenciaga due to his anti-Semitic rants. It marks the first time Ye hasn't appeared on the list since 2020. At the time, Forbes reported that he was worth $1 billion but Ye claimed he was actually worth $3.3 billion. From there, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West continued to contest Forbes' estimate of his net worth until last year when the outlet reported that he had lost his billionaire status.



In addition to Hov, Rihanna continues to hold on to her billionaire ranking due to her extensive music catalog and her slew of business ventures in fashion and cosmetics. See the full list of billionaires now.