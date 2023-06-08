A nice outing to a sit-down restaurant where everyone in your party each orders their own meal is a great time, but sometimes you just crave the comfort that comes with lining up at a cafeteria counter while servers dish out helpings of classics like mashed potatoes, meatloaf and veggies before heading to a table to chat with friends.

Mashed searched around the U.S. for the restaurants serving up the best cafeteria-style meals, compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site:

"There is nostalgia and simplicity to dining in a cafeteria, and the fact that they are not so easy to track down these days makes it all the more poignant. ... There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before."

Peachtree Cafeteria in Kansas City nabbed the title of the best cafeteria in Missouri. After seeing success as a buffet, Peachtree expanded in 2014 to include a cafeteria-style restaurant that serves up southern cuisines as well as seafood and steak.

Peachtree Cafeteria has two locations around Kansas City, one on 12th Street and another on Eastwood Trafficway.

Here's what the site had to say:

"At PeachTree Cafeteria, seafood and hand-carved steak join a strong roster of cafeteria staples like macaroni and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, scalloped potatoes, and the holy grail of Southern-style comfort food, fried chicken. With two locations in Kansas City, Missouri, PeachTree Cafeteria adheres its focus to customer satisfaction, offering specialized menus in each location with distinctive entree options like pork neck bones and smothered chops to accompany the daily sides and desserts. Don't miss out on the peach cobbler or sweet potato pie."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best cafeterias around the country.