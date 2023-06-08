Troy Aikman's Marriage Appears To Be Over Amid Photos With Younger Woman

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman's marriage appears to be over.

Aikman, 56, was tagged in photos by Haley Clark, 34, which included the legendary quarterback cozying up with Clark as she gives him a kiss on the cheek, on her Instagram account Wednesday (June 7) before switching her account to private, the New York Post reports.

The photos served as the first indication of Aikman's marriage to Catherine 'Capa' Aikman being over, with a sources telling the Post that the former quarterback turned broadcaster has been divorced for three years, though the newspaper said it was unable to find records of either party filing for divorce.