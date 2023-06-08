Troy Aikman's Marriage Appears To Be Over Amid Photos With Younger Woman

By Jason Hall

June 8, 2023

2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Photo: Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman's marriage appears to be over.

Aikman, 56, was tagged in photos by Haley Clark, 34, which included the legendary quarterback cozying up with Clark as she gives him a kiss on the cheek, on her Instagram account Wednesday (June 7) before switching her account to private, the New York Post reports.

The photos served as the first indication of Aikman's marriage to Catherine 'Capa' Aikman being over, with a sources telling the Post that the former quarterback turned broadcaster has been divorced for three years, though the newspaper said it was unable to find records of either party filing for divorce.

The couple got married on June 2, 2017, six years after Aikman's divorce to his first wife, former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey, was finalized in April 2011. Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, retired in 2000 and has since contributed as a color commentator, beginning his career with FOX Sports and later signing a reported $90 million deal to join ESPN in March 2022, with his longtime on-air partner Joe Buck later joining him after being granted his release from FOX Sports.

Aikman and Buck spent the past season calling Monday Night Football and ESPN's live broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round matchup.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.