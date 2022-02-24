Top Commentator To Leave FOX For ESPN's 'Monday Night Football': Report

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is reportedly expected to leave his current position with FOX Sports to become the main analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports.

Aikman has reportedly agreed to a deal "for five years" and a yearly salary "expected to approach or exceed the neighborhood of Tony Romo's $17.5 million per year contract with CBS," Marchand reported, adding that the deal hasn't been signed but was "near completion" as of Wednesday (February 24) evening.

ESPN declined to comment on the Post's report when reached for comment, according to Marchand.

The legendary former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's new contract will likely lead to a major shake-up in NFL TV free agency this offseason.

Hall of Fame play-by-play man Al Michaels is reportedly deep into negotiations with Amazon Prime ahead of its exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football next season after his contract recently expired with NBC Sports.

Michaels, 77, reportedly hoped Aikman would join him as his broadcasting partner with Amazon Prime, according to Marchand.

Michaels, who had previously worked for ABC Sports -- which, like ESPN, is owned by The Walt Disney Company -- from 1976-2006 and is the longest tenured Monday Night Football's play-by-play man in history (1986-2005), is also reportedly being targeted to rejoin the Monday Night Football broadcast, however, ESPN has yet to make an offer, Marchand reports.

Aikman's current broadcast partner, Joe Buck, is currently in the final year of his contract with FOX Sports and sources told the New York Post that the football and baseball commentator could be a top target for ESPN.

FOX Sports would need to grant Buck permission out of his contract if he intended to sign with ESPN ahead of next year.

ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast both currently includes Steve Levy, Louis Riddick Jr. and Brian Griese.