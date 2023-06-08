Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Pete Davidson's Viral Basketball Mixtape
By Jason Hall
June 8, 2023
A video showing actor and comedian Pete Davidson playing basketball has gone viral.
Davidson recently played in a pickup game at the University of Las Vegas' basketball gym and clips were put together in a highlight reel that included Meek Mill's hit song 'Ima Boss (feat. Rick Ross).'
"Introducing our newest walk-on.. Pistol Pete Davidson," the UNLV Men's Basketball Twitter account wrote on Wednesday (June 7).
The highlights show Davidson driving through the lane and making multiple layups, hitting an outside shot, dishing the ball to teammates and grabbing rebounds. The video, which has more than a million views on multiple pages as of Thursday (June 8), was re-shared by numerous Twitter users and popular account, including Barstool Sports' main account, which tweeted, "Pete Davidson can hoop."
Introducing our newest walk-on.. Pistol Pete Davidson👀 pic.twitter.com/eqrVr68zjd— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) June 7, 2023
Pete Davidson can hoop @TheRunninRebels pic.twitter.com/eUiQS52ra3— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 7, 2023
Numerous other users provided hilarious responses to the video.
Get him a 10-day @Lakers— InThrill (@inThrill) June 7, 2023
“Will the real Slim Reaper, please stand up”— Alex (@alexpatrick14) June 8, 2023
looks like the kid tryin to get first in line at the cafeteria pic.twitter.com/fnrODpR5uV— Tim (@AdvntrsOfTimTim) June 7, 2023
Pete Davidson has the four step dunk down.— Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) June 8, 2023
The face of a straight baller pic.twitter.com/CNLttan4zJ— Lj (@Mildlyfamouss) June 8, 2023
News 3 LV reports that Davidson recently attended a UNLV basketball practice and spent time with the team prior to the viral video being shared. The comedian was in town spending time with magician David Blaine this past weekend, which included making an appearance at one of Blaine's Las Vegas shows.
Davidson's new television series, Bupkis, recently debuted on Peacock with all eight episodes of Season One being released on May 4.