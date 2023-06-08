Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Pete Davidson's Viral Basketball Mixtape

By Jason Hall

June 8, 2023

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Photo: Getty Images North America

A video showing actor and comedian Pete Davidson playing basketball has gone viral.

Davidson recently played in a pickup game at the University of Las Vegas' basketball gym and clips were put together in a highlight reel that included Meek Mill's hit song 'Ima Boss (feat. Rick Ross).'

"Introducing our newest walk-on.. Pistol Pete Davidson," the UNLV Men's Basketball Twitter account wrote on Wednesday (June 7).

The highlights show Davidson driving through the lane and making multiple layups, hitting an outside shot, dishing the ball to teammates and grabbing rebounds. The video, which has more than a million views on multiple pages as of Thursday (June 8), was re-shared by numerous Twitter users and popular account, including Barstool Sports' main account, which tweeted, "Pete Davidson can hoop."

Numerous other users provided hilarious responses to the video.

News 3 LV reports that Davidson recently attended a UNLV basketball practice and spent time with the team prior to the viral video being shared. The comedian was in town spending time with magician David Blaine this past weekend, which included making an appearance at one of Blaine's Las Vegas shows.

Davidson's new television series, Bupkis, recently debuted on Peacock with all eight episodes of Season One being released on May 4.

