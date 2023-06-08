A nice outing to a sit-down restaurant where everyone in your party each orders their own meal is a great time, but sometimes you just crave the comfort that comes with lining up at a cafeteria counter while servers dish out helpings of classics like mashed potatoes, meatloaf and veggies before heading to a table to chat with friends.

Mashed searched around the U.S. for the restaurants serving up the best cafeteria-style meals, compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site:

"There is nostalgia and simplicity to dining in a cafeteria, and the fact that they are not so easy to track down these days makes it all the more poignant. ... There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before."

Downtown Kitchen in Milwaukee nabbed the title of the best cafeteria in Wisconsin. This Brew City spot truly has something for everyone to enjoy. Downtown Kitchen is located at 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Galleria Level, in Milwaukee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Downtown Kitchen in Milwaukee is a mess hall-style cafeteria with an elegant twist. The cafeteria lines in the expansive space stay orderly due to a multitude of stations that include categories like subs, salads, bakery, tac and burrito fare, and pizza of course! Downtown Kitchen's versatility makes for an easy and satisfying meal whether you work in the area and and want to make you lunch break count, or you're looking for a flexible dining option with a group of friends."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best cafeterias around the country.