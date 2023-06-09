Adult Website Makes $30 Million Streaming Offer To PGA Amid LIV Merger

An adult website has offered the PGA Tour "up to $30 million" for streaming rights amid its recent merger with former rival LIV Golf.

In an email addressed to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker offered up to $30 million to serve as the official streaming partner for the merged golf league.

"As a fan of golf, I recognize the need for a platform that best suits this new entity’s needs, so with that said, I’d like to offer you up to $30 million for CamSoda to serve as the exclusive streaming partner of this new PGA and LIV-driven organization for its inaugural season," Monahan wrote in an email forwarded by CamSoda's communications department. "Despite the PGA airing its tournaments on channels such as CBS and ESPN, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to leverage the boom sports have seen in streaming. In light of other leagues pursuing such deals (NFL and Amazon Prime), we’d like to bring golf into the streaming age, airing select events on the CamSoda website. Our site features hundreds of videos from community members and top models via some of the best webcam and broadband equipment in the industry."

The PGA Tour announced its agreement to merge with the Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf as part of a "newly formed commercial entity to unify golf" in a news release shared on its official website.