Mickelson, 3 Other LIV Golfers Drop Out Of Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson is among four LIV golfers who have dropped out of a lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to a court filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California obtained by CNBC on Tuesday (September 27).

Mickelson, along with fellow golfers Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter, all dismissed their claims against the PGA Tour as part of an antitrust lawsuit initially that included a total of 11 LIV-affiliated players claiming the PGA Tour's suspensions were anti-competitive.

Jonathan Grella, a representative for the recently launched league, said LIV Golf still planned to pursue its case against the PGA Tour even after the four golfers' decision to dismiss their claims, CNBC reports.

“With LIV’s involvement in these issues, the players’ rights will be protected, and I no longer feel it is necessary for me to be part of the proceedings,” Mickelson said in a statement obtained by CNBC provided by LIV Golf, a sentiment that was echoed by Gooch, Swafford and Poulter as well.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern California on August 3.

Other plaintiffs identified in the lawsuit include Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez and Abraham Ancer.

Several of golf's biggest names, including Mickelson, DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, have signed multiyear deals with LIV Golf, which has controversial ties to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and is reported to be offering guaranteed contracts ranging between $100 million and $200 million.

In June, the PGA Tour suspended all 17 members who competed in the inaugural LIV Golf event, according to a copy of a memo announcing the punishment to players shared by Front Office Sports ahead of the event on June 9.

The announced disciplinary action came just as the 17 PGA members and former members hit their opening tee shots in the inaugural event, which was held at Centurion Club outside of London.