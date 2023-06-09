After Rock took a swipe at the woman, Blueface allegedly grabbed the woman's phone and said "This is mine now." After she managed to take the phone back, another man from their group punched her. Blueface eventually joined in on the melee by kicking her in the face and chest. Once security arrived, the couple and their crew dipped out in a Dodge Charger.



Blueface was arrested and charged with a felony in connection to the alleged robbery. He was at a courthouse in Las Vegas to deal with a separate case when he was apprehended. He's currently facing attempted murder charges following a shooting at a strip club last year. The rapper made bail and was released from jail not long after he was arrested. Rock was nowhere to be seen after he was freed but the mother of his other children, Jaidyn Alexis, was there to pick him up.



Neither Chrisean nor Blueface have commented on the case.