'Breaking Bad' Star Mike Batayeh Dead At 52

Actor Mike Batayeh, who became known for his appearances on the acclaimed show Breaking Bad, has sadly passed away at the age of 52. TMZ broke the news on Friday, June 9th, reporting that Batayeh's family informed them the actor had passed away on June 1st in his sleep of a heart attack at his home in Michigan.

Batayeh's sister Diane also told TMZ her brother did not have a history of heart issues and his death was very sudden. "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," a statement from the family read per TMZ.

