California Couple Finds One Million Pennies While Cleaning Historic Home

California realtor John Reyes and his wife were cleaning out a loved one's former residence when they came across a shocking discovery. As they began to take inventory of each room inside the cluttered historic house, they came to a crawlspace with something very unique inside. According to KTLA, upon entering the crawlspace, the couple found a few "deteriorated" paper rolls with pennies inside. As they continued to clean, they noticed crates, boxes, and large bank bags filled with pennies.

What started as a cleaning project that spanned several years, slowly turned into a penny investigation. KTLA mentioned that many of these pennies were very old; so old in fact, that the banks that created them no longer exist today.

After dragging pounds and pounds of pennies from the crawlspace, Reyes and his wife opened one of the bags to examine the coins. They noticed that the pennies were made from copper, meaning that their origins dated back to the 1970s before the U.S. switched to zinc pennies in the 1980s. When it came to getting rid of the million pennies, the couple called bank after bank who rejected their offer simply because they couldn't take in that many pennies. They ended up listing the historic coins on OfferUp for $25,000 and have had a few interested individuals reach out to them so far.