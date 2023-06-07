PHOTOS: Historic California Mansion Crumbles Into Ocean After Landslide

Casa Romantica continues to crumble into the ocean after each landslide, causing it to remain closed to the public. According to SF Gate, the nearly 100-year-old San Clemente structure, responsible for housing weddings and other celebrations, endured yet another landslide this week and certainly did not make it out unscathed. Photos of the property show the beloved ocean terrace reaching closer and closer to the ocean as the dirt crumbles beneath it. By the look of things, there is no telling how many more landslides the property can endure before the entire structure slides down the edge of the cliff.

A nearby railway line that runs below the property has also been shut down until further notice.