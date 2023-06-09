Golfer Paige Spiranac Pokes Fun At Her Own Viral Outfits

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac poked fun at herself in a TikTok shared on Thursday (June 9).

Spiranac shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."

“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.

The Playing a Round with Paige podcast host gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. Earlier this month, Spiranac shared a skit in which she pursued a career as a stripper amid years of criticism on social media, acknowledging that she had "been seeing these comments everywhere" in which social media users asked "are you a golfer or are you a stripper?"