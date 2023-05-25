Golfer Paige Spiranac Becomes 'Stripper' In New Video
By Jason Hall
May 25, 2023
Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac shared a video in which she jokingly pursued a career as a stripper amid years of criticism on social media.
Spiranac, 30, who has gained a massive following in recent years, acknowledged that she had "been seeing these comments everywhere" in which social media users asked "are you a golfer or are you a stripper" amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf.
"A lightbulb went off and I was like, 'maybe that's my calling,'" Spiranac said in the video, acting as if the critical comments were praise to follow a new career path.
"I'm not really set up to do this, I can't dance. I have no upper body strength but if the followers and the people out there think that I can do it than I think I can do it," she added, along with clips of herself comically dancing and visibly struggling to climb a pole.
The video concludes with Spiranac -- who chose the golf-inspired stage name 'Sandy Mounds' in the skit -- coughing on the smoke machine fog and getting booed off stage before the following message is shown: "Yet again, Paige suffered disappointment when she realized she wasn't cut out to be a stripper," and a mention of her continued focus on her OnlyPaige subscription service.
Big announcement! You have been asking am I a golfer or a stripper…today we find out. Click the link to see-https://t.co/ReVqIddvfz pic.twitter.com/QKUWPRswzj— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 25, 2023
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.