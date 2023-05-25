Golfer Paige Spiranac Becomes 'Stripper' In New Video

Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac shared a video in which she jokingly pursued a career as a stripper amid years of criticism on social media.

Spiranac, 30, who has gained a massive following in recent years, acknowledged that she had "been seeing these comments everywhere" in which social media users asked "are you a golfer or are you a stripper" amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf.

"A lightbulb went off and I was like, 'maybe that's my calling,'" Spiranac said in the video, acting as if the critical comments were praise to follow a new career path.

"I'm not really set up to do this, I can't dance. I have no upper body strength but if the followers and the people out there think that I can do it than I think I can do it," she added, along with clips of herself comically dancing and visibly struggling to climb a pole.