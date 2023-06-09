Minnesota Vikings Officially Release Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings officially released Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on Friday (June 9), Vikings.com senior editor Craig Peters confirmed.

Peter acknowledged that the move came after "the Vikings have had to make multiple cuts because of the salary cap."

"I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field. Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates, which was evident by his multiple seasons as a team captain," said head coach Kevin O'Connell via Vikings.com.. "As a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Dalvin's approach to the game and his commitment to sportsmanship is clearly respected across the league. We appreciate Dalvin's positivity, energy and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future."