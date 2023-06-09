South Carolina Beach Named One Of America's 'Most Underrated' Beaches

As the summer kicks in full force, people may be looking for a way to cool down in the blazing heat, and what better place to do that than at the beach? Because some may prefer their fun in the sun away from crowded beaches, Fifty Grande compiled a list of some of the most underrated beaches in America that may offer more peace and relaxation than tourist havens like Panama City Beach.

Folly Beach, located along South Carolina's coast, was recognized on the list as one of the most underrated beaches in the entire country. Here's what the site had to say:

"The South Carolina Lowcountry doesn't really get its due as a beach destination, even though islands like Hilton Head and Daufuskie draw repeat family visitors much like the Outer Banks. The best beach in the region sits about 10 miles from downtown Charleston, a funky, hippie enclave popular with surfers and nature lovers. It's the quintessential city escape. Locals and visitors stroll the pier gazing out at dive-bombing birds and jumping fish. The beach probably doesn't seem underrated to people from the Palmetto State, but, to those unfamiliar with stumbling upon this place during a trip to Charleston, it feels like a true discovery."

These are the 10 most underrated beaches in the country, according to Fifty Grande:

Boneyard Beach, Florida

Channel Islands National Park, California

Crystal Bay, Nevada

Folly Beach, South Carolina

Indiana Dunes State Park, Indiana

Galveston, Texas

Guana River Preserve, Florida

Orval Hansen Point Beach, Idaho

Second Beach, Washington

Ship Island, Mississippi

Check out the full list at fiftygrande.com to read up on what makes these beaches so special.