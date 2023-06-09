The U.S. is also known as "America the beautiful" for a reason, with everything from tiny idyllic hamlets to bustling and bright metropolis cities stretching across the vast expanse of the country highlighting the communities that set America apart and that make the country all the more beautiful for its differences.

Culture Trip went on a trip of its own to find the most stunning towns around the country, compiling a list of the most beautiful spot in each state, from a town in Alaska only accessible by air or sea to a magical outdoor-lover's paradise in Florida.

According to Culture Trip, the most beautiful town in North Carolina is New Bern.Here's what the site had to say about this eastern NC town: "Aside from its rich cultural background as the second town to be founded by European immigrants, New Bern is also the birth place of Pepsi Cola..."

Check out the full list at theculturetrip.com to see each state's most beautiful town.

Want to learn more about some interesting spots in the Tar Heel State? Check out our coverage of the most historic town in North Carolina, the spot named one of the best weekend beach getaways in the country, and the cities named among the best places to raise a family in the U.S.