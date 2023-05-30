You've ready about the North Carolina cities named among the best weekend getaways in the South, but another region of the Tar Heel State was chosen as one of the 15 best beach destinations for a weekend trip in the U.S.

Travel + Leisure searched for the best beach weekend getaways in the country, destinations that aren't too far a drive from your every day life but that will still be a nice quick trip away from the hustle and bustle of a city.

According to the site, North Carolina's very own Outer Banks is one of the best places to go for a weekend trip to a place filled with sun, sand and surf. It's even home to the state's best beach! Here's what the site says about what sets OBX apart:

"The string of barrier islands that make up the Outer Banks in North Carolina are perfect when you need a heavy dose of sand and surf in a peaceful, quaint setting. Duck, North Carolina, is located just under five hours from Washington, D.C. by car, making it a great destination for a long weekend away from the nation's capital.

The Outer Banks are also home to some of the best beaches in North Carolina ... The area is a prime camp spot and this is one of the best ways to experience the beach, but there are also rental options as well as hotels like the Hilton Garden Inn Outer Banks."

These are the 15 best beach getaways for a weekend away from home:

Olympic National Park, Washington

The Hamptons, New York

Monterey County, California

Laguna Beach, California

Saugatuck, Michigan

Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland and Virginia

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Florida Keys, Florida

Tybee Island, Georgia

Galveston, Texas

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Jersey Shore, New Jersey

Amelia Island, Florida

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on the best weekend beach getaways.