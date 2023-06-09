The U.S. is also known as "America the beautiful" for a reason, with everything from tiny idyllic hamlets to bustling and bright metropolis cities stretching across the vast expanse of the country highlighting the communities that set America apart and that make the country all the more beautiful for its differences.

Culture Trip went on a trip of its own to find the most stunning towns around the country, compiling a list of the most beautiful spot in each state, from a town in Alaska only accessible by air or sea to a magical outdoor-lover's paradise in Florida.

According to Culture Trip, the most beautiful town in Tennessee is Knoxville. Home to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville is situated close enough to the Smoky Mountains but still accessible to the hubbub of Nashville. Here's what the site had to say about this East Tennessee locale:

"This campus town bustles with restaurants, galleries and festivals, amid the beautiful natural environment of the Great Valley of East Tennessee."

Check out the full list at theculturetrip.com to see each state's most beautiful town.

Want to learn more about some interesting spots in the Volunteer State? Check out our coverage of the most historic town in Tennessee and the cities named among the best places to raise a family in the U.S.