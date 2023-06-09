Two People Accused Of Harassing Bison Calf At Grand Teton National Park

Park rangers are looking for two men who allegedly harassed a bison calf at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming last weekend.

Officials said that the two men "were seen approaching and touching a bison calf" and have asked anybody with information about their identity or whereabouts to call the park tip line at 307-739-3367.

Authorities said that not only is approaching the wild animals dangerous, but it could also cause members of the herd to reject the animal when it tries to return.

"Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring. In this case, fortunately, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd, but often these interactions result in euthanizing the animal. Approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival," the park wrote on Facebook.

Park officials reminded visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards from large animals like bison and elk.

Grand Teton National Park isn't the only National Park to have to deal with tourists getting too close to wild animals. Last week, Yellowstone National Park issued an advisory to remind people to stay away from the animals following several incidents, including one where a woman got just a few feet from a bison to take selfies.