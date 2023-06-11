Troye Sivan will be releasing his first new album in five years very soon! On Saturday, June 10th, the Australian pop star took to Instagram to tease the forthcoming album and announce a new single called "Rush."

"It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video," he wrote alongside a video that showed the progression of his career; from a kid YouTuber to the creator of queer pop anthems. Sivan went on to reveal that he actually didn't mean to take five years to make a follow-up to 2018's Bloom.