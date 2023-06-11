Troye Sivan Reveals Why It Took 5 Years To Make His New Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 11, 2023
Troye Sivan will be releasing his first new album in five years very soon! On Saturday, June 10th, the Australian pop star took to Instagram to tease the forthcoming album and announce a new single called "Rush."
"It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video," he wrote alongside a video that showed the progression of his career; from a kid YouTuber to the creator of queer pop anthems. Sivan went on to reveal that he actually didn't mean to take five years to make a follow-up to 2018's Bloom.
"I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album - Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came! ), then i started working on it, then cockbig19 (a moniker for COVID-19), then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are," Sivan explained. "10 years since i signed my record deal, 5 years since bloom. Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’ 🙃 this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW."
While Sivan didn't share a release date for the new single "Rush," which teasingly pops up at the end of the video he shared, it'll likely be released soon. Until then, you can watch Sivan in The Weeknd's controversial HBO show The Idol! You can also check out the tender film the singer starred in back in 2022, Three Months, on Paramount+!