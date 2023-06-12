Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:

"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to the list, the best classic burger in Ohio is the hamburger at Kewpee Hamburgers in Lima. Known as the "home of the mity nice hamburger," per its website, Kewpee's classic burger is a must-try. You can even dress it up with cheese and other toppings like pickle, onion and even cocktail sauce or upgrade it to a double for an even meatier bite.

Kewpee Hamburgers has multiple locations around Lima. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Kewpee Hamburgers, with its iconic 'Hamubrg, pickle on top, makes your heart go flippity-flop' slogan, promises a satisfying meal. Founded in 1918 with its first stand in Flint, Michigan, the chain is now exclusive to Lima, Ohio, where it opened its first three locations in 1928. Despite being a fast food chain, the patties are freshly ground in-house, giving them a homemade taste the customers love."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best classic burgers around the country.