This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Ohio

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Ohio is Bob's Hamburg in Akron. This restaurant has been a staple in the Akron area since 1931, and stands out to serve uniquely "thick" burgers to customers.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Akron's first hamburger joint is still going strong. Bob's Hamburg is vintage and a little shabby, but what do you expect from a diner that's been around since 1931? Burgers are thick and cooked on a well-worn griddle until nice and browned, then served with Bob's special sauce. Wash your burger down with a frosted glass of Bob's own root beer."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each state visit cheapism.com.