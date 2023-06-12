Video Shows Cam Jordan Throwing Shade At Kirk Cousins

Cousins received criticism for his decision to throw to tight end T.J. Hockenson short of the first down marker during the Vikings' final offensive play of their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in January. Cousins finished the Wild Card Round loss with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 39 passing, as well as scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown, but the decision to throw to Hockenson -- who recorded 10 receptions for 129 yards -- was the biggest takeaway for many critics.

The quarterback is entering in the final year of his contract with the Vikings in 2023 and said he wants to "earn the right" to continue his career with the franchise last month.

"I want to be in Minnesota. That's kind of a no-brainer," Cousins told reporters via NFL.com on May 3. "So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that."