Video Shows Cam Jordan Throwing Shade At Kirk Cousins
By Jason Hall
June 12, 2023
A video shared online shows New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan throwing shade at Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The clip shows Jordan discussing his role in speeding up quarterbacks' decision-making process while at Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller's pass rushing camp over the weekend, which includes a jab at Cousins.
"In this game, like, everybody knows a fast, wrong decision could be a right decision," Jordan said in the video, which was shared by Bleacher Report Gridiron on Monday (June 12). "A fast, right decision, you're a winner. A slow, right decision, get your ass on the bench. Because there is somebody out here that's going to be moving at a different speed. Slow, right decisions, we love 'em. Call 'em Kirk Cousins."
"Slow right decisions, we love 'em. Call 'em Kirk Cousins"— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 12, 2023
Cam Jordan not holding back on Kirk at Von's pass rush summit pic.twitter.com/5J4aGJ5JeH
Cousins received criticism for his decision to throw to tight end T.J. Hockenson short of the first down marker during the Vikings' final offensive play of their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in January. Cousins finished the Wild Card Round loss with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 39 passing, as well as scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown, but the decision to throw to Hockenson -- who recorded 10 receptions for 129 yards -- was the biggest takeaway for many critics.
The quarterback is entering in the final year of his contract with the Vikings in 2023 and said he wants to "earn the right" to continue his career with the franchise last month.
"I want to be in Minnesota. That's kind of a no-brainer," Cousins told reporters via NFL.com on May 3. "So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that."