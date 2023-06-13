Donald Trump To Appear In Federal Court To Face 37-Count Indictment

Former President Donald Trump is due in court on Tuesday (June 13) afternoon to face a 37-count indictment related to the mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Trump is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman at 3 p.m. for his arraignment. Before the court hearing, Trump will be arrested and processed by U.S. Marshalls. They will fingerprint him electronically but will not take his mugshot before he is led to the courtroom.

Trump's attorneys are expected to waive a formal reading of the 37 charges, and Trump will plead not guilty. He is expected to be released under his own recognizance.

All future hearings in the criminal case will be held before Judge Alieen Cannon, a Trump appointee assigned to oversee the criminal trial.

Large crowds are expected at the courthouse as supporters and protesters plan to gather outside. Former Miami Chief of Police Jorge Colina told CNN that the courthouse in Miami has an underground garage, which Trump and his team are expected to use to stay out of sight of the crowds.

A line for the courthouse began forming on Monday, though just 20 people will be allowed into the courtroom during the arraignment. Everybody else will have to go to an overflow room that holds 350 people.