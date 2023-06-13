Mass Shooting In Denver As Nuggets Fans Celebrate NBA Championship

Police said multiple shots were fired following what is believed to be an "altercation involving several individuals" based on preliminary information. Authorities said there was no indication that the incident was linked to the championship celebrations.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said via NBC News, adding that the incident took place in the area “where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

Schepman said a small crowd was present in the area of the shooting when it took place but had "diminished quite a bit at that point." He also acknowledged many people in the area had exited bars after the game concluded.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals to win their first championship in franchise history. Two-time regular season MVP Nikola Jokic was named the NBA Finals MVP, averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 14 steals per game, which included 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and one block during Monday's (June 12) win.