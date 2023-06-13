More Than 331,000 Jeep Vehicles Recalled Over Installation Issues

More than 331,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles have been recalled due to rear coil springs that are believed to have been installed incorrectly, which could detach while driving, officials for its parent company, Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) confirmed in a U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration news release obtained by USA TODAY on Monday (June 12).

The recall includes all 2022-23 Jeep Grand Cherokee (114,302) and 2021-23 Jeep Grand Cherokee L (217,099) SUVs, which totals 331,401 vehicles, the news release states.

“Rear coil springs that detach from the vehicle while driving increases the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said. “Dealers will inspect and if necessary, repair the rear coil spring assemblies, free of charge.

Stellantis said it will send notification letters to owners of the vehicles included in the recall by July 28, 2023. The company had previously recalled the same vehicles last month due to an incorrectly assembled steering column intermediate shaft potentially disconnecting from the u-joint, which would then cause steering control issues, according to the NHTSA via USA TODAY.

Stellantis warned that Grand Cherokee drivers may hear a noise when turning prior to the immediate shaft disconnecting in its recall. The company also recalled 17,108 of its 2022-23 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L SUVs due to an air bag warning label possibly missing from the dashboard.