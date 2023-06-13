What is your preferred method of travel? Some choose to travel by plane to save time, and to allow the pilot to guide them to their destination while they sit back and relax. Others prefer to be behind the wheel on the open road stopping multiple times along the route to their destination. While travel comes with immeasurable reward, it also comes with great risk, and that is especially true for those that travel down the deadliest highways in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by Car Insurance Comparison, the deadliest highway in Illinois is U.S. 45. There are an average of 11 fatalities per year on U.S. 45.

Here is what Car Insurance Comparison had to say about compiling the data to discover the most dangerous highway in each state:

"According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Americans drive about four trillion miles every year, or about 14,500 miles per person. With all that time on the road, it’s no wonder why there are so many injuries and fatalities on American highways. According to the Insurance Insurance Information Institute, 38,000 people lost their lives in a traffic accident in 2020, representing an increase of over 7% from 2019. Although there’s always a chance of being involved in an accident, some roads are more dangerous than others."

