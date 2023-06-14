Arizona Restaurants Named Among The Best Cheap Taco Places In The U.S.

Who doesn't love a good taco? Maybe you have a go-to order from your favorite food truck or you exclusively get your fix at a family-run taqueria with incredible authentic dishes. Wherever you go in the U.S., you're never too far from cheap and delicious tacos.

Cheapism compiled a list of some of the best spots around America to find tasty and affordable tacos, including three popular eateries in Arizona. According to the site, "Whether they're from a food truck or a local restaurant, these tacos from across the U.S. are not to be missed when you're in the neighborhood."

So which restaurants in Arizona each found a spot on the list?

Keep reading to see what Cheapism had to say about the three Arizona locales named among the best cheap taco joints in America.

Oaxaca Atoyac Restaurant:

"Taco connoisseurs head to Oaxaca Atoyac for good food that's easy on the wallet. The standard tacos are cheap and the wildly popular fish tacos are a go-to pick."

Taqueria El Pueblito:

"This low-key restaurant sells tacos for $2.50 to $4 each, though some Yelp reviewers say just one is hearty enough for dinner. Vegetarians can try the rajas con crema, while carnivorous diners have high praise for Taqueria El Pueblito's barbacoa crispy tacos and tacos al pastor."

Popo's Fiesta del Sol:

"Popo's Fiesta Del Sole has been a fixture since 1964 and has a 99-cent margaritas [deal] every Tuesday. While the taco platters aren't as cheap ($16 and up), reviewers praise the hearty portions."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see more of the best taco places around the country.