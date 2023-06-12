Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:

"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to the list, the best classic burger in Arizona is the hamburger from Lucky's Burgers & Shakes in Phoenix. With three different sizes of burgers to choose from, and which comes with lettuce tomato, pickles and onions, you can dress up your meal with various cheese, bacon, and a variety of sauces.

Lucky's Burgers & Shakes is located at 13849 N. 19th Avenue in Phoenix.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Blink and you might miss the low-key Lucky's Burgers & Shakes and its classic burgers. Highly rated by customers, the charbroiled hamburgers are available in three sizes, from a quarter pounder to a massive 12-ounce patty. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions, and a choice of sauces — you can't go more basic (or more delicious) than that."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best classic burgers around the country.